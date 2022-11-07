HomeFa Sho Celebrity News

Drake: Dr. Miami Says No More Surgeries He’s Team Megan

It looks like Drake is still making people made with his rap line off his new album.

Drake use the line “This b***h lie about getting shots, but she still a stallion. She don’t even get the joke but she still smiling.”

Now Dr. Miami, took to TikTok letting everyone he’s team Hottie and there will not be anymore surgery for Drake from him.

I guess Drake has made the wrong guy mad Fasho!

 

  • What are your thoughts?
  • Are other male rappers and entertainers getting plastic surgery?

 

