HomeFa Sho Celebrity News

Michael Jackson: Estate Seeks Return Of $1 Million In Property Allegedly Taken From Singer’s Home

Michael Jackson's Estate Seeks Return Of $1 Million In Property Allegedly Taken From Singer's Home

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK.  FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

100.3 Featured Video
CLOSE

According to RadarOnline.com has learned that Michael Jackson’s estate filed legal papers this week asking for the return of $1 million worth of items taken from the singer’s home after his death in 2009.

The estate of the late pop star said that the property was stolen and is now “illegally held” by Jeffre Phillips, 55, the ex-boyfriend of Michael Jackson’s sister La Toya.

Phillips allegedly stole laptops, iPods, hard drives, CDs, and DVDs containing Michael’s private performances and unreleased concert material from Michael’s Holmby Hills, Los Angeles home during the “chaos” following his June 2009 death.

Also taken were the Billie Jean singer’s handwritten lyrics, cassette recordings, photo albums, and framed prizes. Michael’s estate sued Phillips earlier this year over charges the film producer stole Jackson’s iPhone, driver’s license, prescription medication bottles, and pajamas hours before his death.

  • Did things get messy after a relative’s death?
  • What is the worst thing that happened after the death of a loved one?

 

Close