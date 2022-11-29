HomeFa Sho Celebrity News

Michael Jackson: “Thriller” Climbs Back Into the Top 10

After 38 years, Michael Jackson’s Thriller is back on Billboard’s Top 10 list.

The classic album went from number 115 to number 7 after the 40th-anniversary reissue was released on November 18.

Thriller was last in the Top 10 back in 1984 after first being released in 1983.

The album would stay at the top of the charts for 37 weeks.

