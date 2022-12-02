HomeFa Sho Celebrity News

Michael Vick: To Host Documentary About “The Evolution Of The Black Quarterback In America.”

Michael Vick: To Host Documentary About “The Evolution Of The Black Quarterback In America.”

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK.  FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

100.3 Featured Video
CLOSE

Michael Vick To Host Documentary

FuboTV is doing an eight-part docuseries about “the evolution of the Black quarterback in America.”

The project will be led by former NFL star Michael Vick, who is the host and the executive producer.

Vick explained, “I’m excited to be a part of this project because as a kid, I just wanted to have a shot at playing in the National Football League. Never in my wildest dreams did I think I would be

the first African American quarterback drafted #1. I know that was a big step for us in society.”

No release date has been given.

  • What documentaries are on your “must-watch” list?

Close