Cardi B is out here serving style and body in a form fitting Hervé Léger vintage dress.

Cardi B is style goals, period. The “Hot Sh*t” rapper looked fabulous in a throwback Hervé Léger dress that gave off 1960’s vibes. The body-hugging frock hit Cardi mid-thigh displaying her fit legs and exposing some of the rapper’s side boob. It featured an array of colors and was cinched at the waist, showing the rapper’s hourglass figure. She accessorized her threads with a purple-ish/navy blue crocodile clutch, stacks of gold bangles on each arm, and gold drop earrings. On her feet, she wore burgundy, patent leather ankle strap sandals that went perfectly with her get-up. Her extravagant nails were white, and she wore her mane straight and long with a part in the middle.

Cardi posted the Hervé Léger outfit to her Instagram with the caption, “VINTAGE,” and it garnered over 1 million likes. Her followers were obviously in love with her look and gave the mom of two all the praises in her comment section. Celebrity Fashion Stylist EJ King approved of Cardi’s look by commenting, “ never disappoints .” Even our girl Erykah Badu had to join the conversation with fire emojis.

We are always here for a Cardi slay because our girl brings the heat each and every time! We can’t wait to see what look the star dons next!

Cardi B Displayed Her Curvy Frame In A Vintage Colorblock Hervé Léger Dress was originally published on hellobeautiful.com