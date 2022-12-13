HomeFa Sho Celebrity News

Colin Kaepernick: Producing A New Docu-Series

Colin Kaepernick: Producing A New Docu-Series

Colin Kaepernick is further panting his foot in the entertainment industry with a new true crime docuseries.

The series is part of a three-series project coming to Hulu via ABC News Studios.

Killing County will delve into a deadly hotel shooting in Bakersfield, California, that made the Ramirez family think twice about the big city with the small-town feel.

Colin currently has a production deal with Disney, and this series will premiere on January 26 on Hulu.

