John Lewis: Is Getting A Stamp

Former U.S. Rep. John Lewis, who spent decades fighting for racial justice, is being honored with a postage-stamp next year.

In a Tuesday announcement, the U.S. Postal Service said the stamp “celebrates the life and legacy” of the leader from Georgia, who risked his life protesting against segregation and other injustices

in the violent Jim Crow-era South.

The statement said, “Lewis spent more than 30 years in Congress steadfastly defending and building on key civil rights gains that he had helped achieve in the 1960s. Even in the face of hatred and

violence, as well as some 45 arrests, Lewis remained resolute in his commitment to what he liked to call ‘good trouble.”

  • Have you ever made “good trouble?”  How?
Congressman John Lewis

