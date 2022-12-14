Amanda Seales Show: Akbar V Says God Told Her A Committed Man Is Her “Husband”

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

We all want love, but it’s never worth it to break up someone else’s happy home in order to appease your own carnal needs.

Reality star Akbar V obviously didn’t get that memo, and she even went as far as to claim that God Himself instructed her to date a man currently in another relationship.

Amanda and Nailz debate on whether or not Akbar’s self-ordained theory holds up in the court of love — spoiler: it doesn’t! — and also what the G man would say about being dragged into the aspiring rapper’s mess. Our guess? “How did I get brought into this?!”

Watch the hilarious discourse below on The Amanda Seales Show:

Amanda Seales Show: Akbar V Says God Told Her A Committed Man Is Her “Husband” was originally published on blackamericaweb.com