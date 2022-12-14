BLACKURATE News: Tory Lanez vs Megan Thee Stallion In Court + Griner’s WNBA Future

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Amanda and Nailz are making sure you all understand the many wild and crazy news stories currently circulating in the world of Black entertainment. Today’s “BLACKURATE News” update covers the viral court case of rapper Tory Lanez, accused of allegedly shooting fellow emcee Megan Thee Stallion, and the post-prison life of ex-Russian inmate and WNBA star Brittney Griner.

We’ll let our TASS crew break it all down below, but let’s just say the courtroom in this case is looking like a whole episode of Love & Hip-Hop: The Kardashians Edition. As far as Griner, well, it might be best to give her some time to settle back in before she makes a decision to return to the WNBA.

Stay in the know with “BLACKURATE News” on The Amanda Seales Show below:

BLACKURATE News: Tory Lanez vs Megan Thee Stallion In Court + Griner’s WNBA Future was originally published on blackamericaweb.com