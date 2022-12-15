HomeFa Sho Celebrity News

Will Smith: Says An ‘Emancipation’ Co-Star Spit On Him

Will Smith: Says An 'Emancipation' Co-Star Spit On Him

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK.  FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

100.3 Featured Video
CLOSE

Will Smith has shared that during an improvised take while filming “Emancipation,” a co-star spat on

him.

He told the story about Steven Ogg to his kids and said, “One of the first days on set, there is a scene

with one of the actors, and he leans down in my face and says, ‘You a cold one, ain’t you?’ and then he

ad-libbed….”

Related Stories

He jokingly added, “I was like, ‘Makeup!’ No, but it was like … I was like, Whoa, every actor on this set

was taking it really, really seriously.”

“Emancipation” is currently streaming on Apple TV+

  • What would your reaction be to someone spitting in your face?

Close