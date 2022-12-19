Da Brat Backs Up Jermaine Dupri’s Claims Of Creating 106 & Park

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Last week in a podcast interview, Jermaine Dupri took credit for creating BET’s 106 & Park tv show with Bow Wow specifically in mind.

Since that statement, there has been a lot of back and forth about the truth of the music video countdown show coming to life.

106 & Park was created by me,” JD said in the clip. “I created the show for Bow Wow. I was watching MTV, and MTV had TRL. They were catering to NSYNC and they were catering to Backstreet Boys and anything white that was coming out that was Pop. They was allowing these kids to scream and holler at them. And I was like, ‘Yo, we don’t have nothing for Black people like that. Like, where’s the Black kids that love music, why don’t they have a show like that?’”

He went on to say: “So I called Stephen Hill and I said, ‘Yo, I got an artist, we need to make a show just like TRL.’ And he said, ‘What’s the artist?’ And I said Bow Wow. Everybody challenges what I’m saying. Mind you, they wasn’t gonna put Bow Wow on TRL like that because he was a rapper. He was a Black, little young boy rapping. But he also was 12 years old. Nobody on TV was 12 years old anywhere creating this type of pandemonium.”

Bow Wow later jumped into the topic saying that JD did not create the show and Stephen Hill also spoke his peace as well.

“JD aint create 106&Park stop the cap,” Bow said. “Stephen Hill Rick Ghrimes & all the great people in the BET OFFICE & staff created that show. All I did was capitalize off of what they created and made it mine. I would know…. I am mr 106! I would never take away from someones creativity.”

Stephen Hill later joined the conversation in the comments on who invented “106 & Park,” where he shared that their memories of who created the show are very different.

“Yeahhhhhhh, our memories on how ‘106 & Park’ differ GREATLY,” said BET’s former president of programming. “No one challenges that Bow Wow helped launch ‘106’ to great heights… that is for sure true. But ‘CREATED BY ME’ might be a bit of an overstep for ya, my man Love you ALWAYS!!!”

Of course, Da Brat also had some words about Bow coming for JD and felt like he was trying to discredit his work.

“Man wtf? I really don’t have the time or patience for this s**t but I got BOTH TODAY,” Da Brat shared on Instagram. “Bow what I can’t [let you] do is discredit my big brother JD who u called your dad for so many years cuz that is pretty much the [role] you gave him and instead of sayin h**l no, he rocked with it.”

She continued: “You are being so rude and disrespectful to the person who believed in you, nurtured you, made you a complete star, wrote all yo hits, accepted the challenge when Snoop brought you to him. He has never done ANYTHING to you but help. I ain’t finna [let you] drag the most nonconfrontational person who loved, cared for u and spoiled yo a** for years.

“He isn’t and never would discredit BET execs. He discussed creating ‘106’ b4 it was created so Black people could have their own ‘TRL.’ NO CAP! If this is watchu wanna do… LET’S F**KIN GO! Pull up lil n**ga witcho disrespectful a**. So ungrateful.”

106 & Park began in 2000 with A.J Calloway and Marie “Free” Wright as the host of the show. Bow Wow would go on to have the title of “Mr. 106 & Park” with the most retired videos in the show’s history.

He later went on to host the show before it’s ending in 2014.

Da Brat Backs Up Jermaine Dupri’s Claims Of Creating 106 & Park was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com