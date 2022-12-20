HomeFa Sho Celebrity News

Trey Songz: Turns Himself In To Cops For Allegedly Punching 2 People At Bowling Alley

Trey Songz: Turns Himself In To Cops For Bowling Alley Incident

According to TMZ, Trey Songz turned himself in for allegedly punching two people in a New York bowling alley bathroom.

Trey had previously denied hitting the woman but now a second victim has come forward.

Law enforcement told TMZ that Trey was charged with the October incident in November. One of the victims was hospitalized, and the other refused medical treatment.

Trey went to an NYPD station to turn himself in. He was booked, given an assault desk appearance ticket, and then let go. Trey’s lawyer states, “While we will respectfully and proactively work through all the appropriate channels we are confident that Trey will be fully cleared of any wrongdoing.”

 

