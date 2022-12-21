Whitney Houston Turned Down Huxtable Role On ‘The Cosby Show’ To Sing

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

The year was 1985, and two major things were happening at once: the premiere season of The Cosby Show was wrapping up on NBC and a young 21-year-old singer by the name of Whitney Houston was making her debut on the Billboard charts. Both would go on to reach legendary status in pop culture by decade’s end, however things could’ve turned out quite differently if the two worlds crossed paths just a year prior based on some surprising information revealed in a new episode of Jada Pinkett-Smith’s Red Table Talk.

Seasoned actor Darryl M. Bell, the self-proclaimed “holder of all things trivial, statistical, little well-known, interesting, fun and unbelievable” within The Cosby Show / A Different World family, revealed that Houston originally nabbed the role of Denise Huxtable over Lisa Bonet. It wasn’t until contracts revealed how much time the soon-to-be iconic vocalist would have to dedicate to the role that she realized it wasn’t for her.

The actor famous for playing Ron Johnson (seen above) said Whitney proclaimed, “Oh, I can’t do this,” when the contract was brought forth, further citing her burgeoning singing career as a reason why she couldn’t commit to a five-year contract. While sales of her self-titled debut LP were slow at first, even with dropping on Valentine’s Day, the album eventually caught on with listeners in a big way and topped the Billboard 200 for 14 weeks that following year. “I think she was right,” Bell said while looking back, and we’d certainly have to agree!

Some fans were quick to correct Bell in the comments section though, citing that it was information known to diehards for a while now and also the role was actually for that of older sister Sondra Huxtable. That role would go to actress Sabrina Le Beauf.

Be sure to watch the full episode of Red Table Talk‘s reunion special for A Different World below:

Whitney Houston Turned Down Huxtable Role On ‘The Cosby Show’ To Sing was originally published on blackamericaweb.com