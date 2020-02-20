Whitney Houston: Hologram Tour Is On The Way!!!

Be on the lookout for a Whitney Houston Hologram tour it’s on the way &

The European tour kicks off on February 25th through April. I think this is going to be super dope… Would you go to watch this show?

Via The Source

“Now is just the right time,” said Pat Houston, the singer’s sister-in-law, former manager and the executor of her estate, which is producing the show in collaboration with BASE Hologram. “In the spirit of Whitney, I know we’re doing all the right things right now.”

The concert set includes some of the singer’s biggest hits like, “How Will I Know,” “Saving All My Love For You,” and “I Will Always Love You.” There might be a few surprises too.

