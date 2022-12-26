HomeFa Sho Celebrity News

Meek Mill: Payed The Bail For 20 Incarcerated Philly Women

Meek Mill Pays Bail of 20 Incarcerated Philly Women to Reunite Families for the Holidays

Meek Mill, the co-founder of the REFORM Alliance, paid the bail of 20 incarcerated women in Philadelphia. Five of the women were released and able to spend Christmas with their families.

Fifteen more women will be released this week. Along with their release, they will receive a gift card for food or holiday gifts.

“It was devastating for me to be away from my son during the holidays when I was incarcerated,” said REFORM Alliance co-founder Meek Mill. “So I understand what these women and their families are going through. No one should have to spend the holidays in jail simply because they can’t afford bail. I’m grateful for the opportunity to help these women be with their families and loved ones during this special time of year.”

