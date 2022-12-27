HomeFa Sho Celebrity News

Kim Kardashian: Shares About Her Co-Parenting Situation W/ Kanye West

Kim Kardashian recently revealed how she feels about Kanye West and her co-parenting situation with him.

Kim said, “I definitely protected him, and I still will. In the eyes of my kids – for my kids.”

She continued, “So in my home, my kids don’t anything that goes on in the outside world, and I’ve managed to- I’m holding on by a thread, and I know I’m so close to that not happening, but

while it’s still that way, I will protect that to the end of the Earth as long as I can.”

She added, “None of the [other] kids have ever said anything to my kids. When stuff’s going down, I protect stuff as far as the TVs and the content that’s on.”

Kardashian continued, “[It’s] worth it because, of course, I want to disassociate in specific thoughts and things being said because that’s not me, but at the same time, in my home, I could be

going through something, but if we’re riding to school and they want to listen to their dad’s music, no matter what is going on in the world, I have to have that smile on my face and blast his

music and singalong and act like nothing’s wrong.”

She added, “It’s hard. Co-parenting is really f*****g hard.”

