‘Sitting Under The Table’ Is A New Year’s Eve Trend Worth Trying

When New Year’s comes around, there are plenty of traditions that vary from culture to culture that people participate in. This particular ‘sitting under the table’ trend is sweeping across social media and people are adding it to their lists.

According to many viral videos on TikTok, if you’re looking for love in the new year, you’re supposed to sit under a table and eat 12 grapes. This tradition is popular in Latin America and the girls are showing proof that they’ve done the tradition and found the love of their lives within the next year.

Some of the videos say to wear red underwear to bring in love and passion and eat 12 grapes, one for every month, and wish on each grape for the things you want in life. According to sources, the grape tradition comes from Spain. A TikTok user explained how she did this and gave a tutorial and proof.

Many people in the comments vouched that this method has worked for them. In summary, the girl states that she got under the table starting a couple of minutes before the new year, wear red underwear, make a wish on 12 grapes and eat them from 11:59 pm to 12:01 am.

So if you’re looking for love watch the videos and add this to your New Year’s Eve plans.

