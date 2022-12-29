HomeFa Sho Celebrity News

Michelle Obama: Opens Up About Her Marriage In Her New Book

Michelle Obama: Opens Up About Her Marriage In Her New Book

‘I Was Like, “Ugh, This Isn’t Even”’: Michelle Obama Says She ‘Couldn’t Stand’ Barack for 10 Years After the Birth of Their Daughter’s Birth

Michelle Obama opened up about her marriage among other things in her new book, “The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Times.”

The former First Lady said during a REVOLT panel session that she “couldn’t stand” her husband at one point.

“There were ten years where I couldn’t stand my husband. And guess when it happened? When those kids were little,” said Michelle.

She went on to say, “Ten years, we’ve been married 30. I would take 10 bad years over 30. It’s just how you look at it.” The former lawyer said most couples give up after five years, not knowing that it takes work and feelings change throughout the years of the relationship.

