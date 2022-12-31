HomeFeature Story

Report: Summer Walker Announced She Gave Birth to Twins!

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK.  FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

100.3 Featured Video
CLOSE
The Recording Academy Atlanta Chapter Summer Member Celebration

Source: Derek White / Getty

Congratulations are in order to Summer Walker!

According to multiple reports, Summer has given birth to a pair of twins!

There was speculation for weeks that Summer was pregnant with twins, with Erykah Badu – Summer’s doula – seemingly confirming that report back before the holiday.

This story is developing! Check back for updates.

Report: Summer Walker Announced She Gave Birth to Twins!  was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

Close