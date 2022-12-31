Meet Ashley Christine Trybula, or more personally known as AC. AC is a media personality who currently leads a team of passionate curators as a Digital Program Director for iHeartMedia super-serving over a quarter billion consumers every month. Outside of her editorial duties, AC serves as a multimedia personality who broadcasts around the United States, taking her audience to the industry’s biggest events, concerts and award shows as well as leading various community focused movements that call for change of today’s injustices. You can find AC on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram @ACThePlug!

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Congratulations are in order to Summer Walker!

According to multiple reports, Summer has given birth to a pair of twins!

There was speculation for weeks that Summer was pregnant with twins, with Erykah Badu – Summer’s doula – seemingly confirming that report back before the holiday.

This story is developing! Check back for updates.

Report: Summer Walker Announced She Gave Birth to Twins! was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com