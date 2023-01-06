HomeFa Sho Celebrity News

Black Panther: Coming To Disney Plus In February!

Black Panther: Coming To Disney Plus In February!

If you haven’t seen Black Panther: Wakanda Forever yet, remember this date, February 1, 2023.

Disney and marvel revealed the news with the help of a teaser for the film.

A new poster was released to celebrate the film’s arrival on the streaming service.

  • What was the most memorable part of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever?
  • Do you still go to the movies or prefer watching movies on streaming services?

 

