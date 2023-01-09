Money Matters: The First Steps Needed In Making 2023 Financial Goals [WATCH]

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

With the beginning of the new year upon us, it’s normal for people to begin to focus on certain goals they want to achieve or improve on in 2023, and that in large part usually includes finances and ways we can improve spending and saving our money better than the previous year.

The Rickey Smiley Morning Show financial expert Jini Thornton joins the show right on time to off up tips on the steps needed in order to achieve your financial goals, safe ways to help you save and build your finances, and some advice for those who may come in form of some type of large sum of money, which Rickey claims will be him after he wins the upcoming Mega Millions!

Take a moment and listen to the full segment filled with valuable knowledge about some honest questions you and your partner need to be asking in order to realistically achieve those financial goals for 2023.

What Questions Should I Ask In Order To Achieve 2023 Financial Goals?

Jini Thornton: Where should I start? What should I be focused on? And what you should be focused on first to really get a handle on where are you financially. It’s really important to assess where we are before we can determine where we really need to focus and what have we been avoiding financially?

What is your credit score?

How much debt do you have?

How did things go for you financially last year?

How much money have you saved?

How much is in your retirement?

