Snoop Dogg: Gives Rihanna Advice For Big Game Halftime Show

Snoop Dogg recently gave Rihanna advice for her Super Bowl Halftime Show

First Snoop advised Rihanna to stop by his Funko store at his Snoopy’s store and his greenroom at the Compound before the game, he promised she would “be just fine.”

When asked if he thought Rihanna was nervous about her performance, Snoop stated “not at all,” and explained that true performers live for the big crowd and lights.

  • Do you think Rihanna will be able to top last year’s performance featuring, Snoop Dogg, Dr. Dre, Kendrick Lamar, Mary J. Blige, Eminem, and 50 Cent?

 

