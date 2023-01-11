HomeFa Sho Celebrity News

Black Panther: Could There Be A Part 3 In The Works???

While walking the red carpet at the Golden Globes, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever star Letitia Wright teased about a third Black Panther film.

When Variety asked whether Black Panther 3 had been greenlit, Letitia said, “I think it’s already in the works.”

Despite reporters trying to get more information about a third installment, Letitia didn’t give much more.

“We need a little bit of a break.

We need to regroup and let Ryan Coogler get back in the lab,” said Letitia.

  • What would you like to see happen in the third Black Panther film?

