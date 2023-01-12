HomeFa Sho Celebrity News

50 Cent: Has Publicly apologized To Megan Thee Stallion

50 Cent publicly apologized to Megan Thee Stallion for doubting her claims of being shot and not being intimate with Tory Lanez.

He had uploaded a meme to Instagram that mocked Megan being shot

The apology was prompted by a phone call made by Tory to Kelsey from jail, which 50 Cent believed swayed people to Megan’s side.

He said, “The only reason why I feel like I should apologize to her is because, when I heard the phone conversation, that made me feel like, ‘Oh, now I know what happened.'”

  • Do you think 50 Cent ever takes it too far on social media? If so, why?

 

