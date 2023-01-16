LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Angela Bassett is no stranger to taking our breath away, and last night’s Critics Choice Awards was no different. The veteran actress continues to wow us with her talents both on screen and on the red carpet. Clad in a black strapless Christian Siriano gown, Judith Leiber bag, and Messika jewelry, the 64-year-old was a sight for sore eyes.

With such a jaw-dropping frock, Bassett opted for a sleek ponytail achieved by celebrity hairstylist Randy Stodghill, using PHYTO products to complete the look.

Stodghill was inspired by Bassett’s timeless persona. “Angela is a sophisticated woman who has style and class. She doesn’t follow trends or try to be something she’s not – and this is what we wanted to capture in her look tonight!”

To achieve the look, Stodghill started by blowing her hair using a medium size round brush and the Phytovolume Volumizing Blow Dry Spray for maximum volume.

Shop Now

Then, before curling her hair, he used the Phytospecific Baobab Oil from root to the end, massaging it throughout the scalp and hair as a protector and for added smoothness.

Shop Now

Next, he divided the hair into medium sections to curl with a 1 1/2 curling iron, spraying each section with Phytolague Soie for a firm hold, and then again all over the look for a lasting hold. He then finished her look by using the Phytodefrisant Anti-Frizz Touch Up Care to smooth her hairline.

Shop Now

DON’T MISS…

Angela Bassett Makes History During Golden Globe Win

The Queen Has Arrived: 7 Times Angela Bassett Served Us Royal Fashion

Recreate Angela Bassett’s Stunning Low Pony From The Critics Choice Awards was originally published on hellobeautiful.com