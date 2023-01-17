Black Business Spotlight: Keys Cheesecake

CLOSE
Key’s Cheesecakes and Pies, a Black Owned Bakery, Specializes in Cheesecakes and Desserts in Various Sizes and Flavors. This Family Owned Business Provides Desserts That Derive From the Owner’s Grandmother’s Original Recipes. Keys Cheesecakes Offers Mini, Personal or Large Size Cheesecakes to Fit Their Customers Needs. They Even Offer Cheesecake Ice Cream and Cheesecake Dog Treats and Frozen Dog Treats as Well.
Key’s Cheesecakes and Pies Operating Under the Direction of Keantha Brandy, Has an a+ Rating With the Better Business Bureau and is Also a Member of the African American Chamber. In Addition, Keys Cheesecakes and Pies Has Been in Operation for 9 Years Strong and These Treats Can Be Found in Select Local Country Fresh Farm Markets as Well as Jungle Jim’s International.
Keantha Brandy of Keys Cheesecakes and Pies, 100.3 Cincy’s R7BStation and Walker Funeral Homes Congratulate You Once Again on Being Selected as This Months Black Business Spotlight.