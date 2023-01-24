HomeFa Sho Celebrity News

Stephen Curry: Says He Would Take A Role In Black Panther 3

Stephen Curry says he wouldn’t turn down a role in “Black Panther 3” if director Ryan Coogler offered it.

The NBA legend made the remark at the Sundance Film Festival at the premiere of the documentary, “Stephen Curry: Underrated.”

Coogler, who is a producer on the Curry documentary, joined Curry, and director Peter Nicks, for an audience Q&A following the screening on Monday.

When an audience member asked about Black Panther, Curry said, “Tell him to see if we can shoot it in the summer and see if he can find a nice role for me in that universe.”

