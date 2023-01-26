HomeCincy

Earth Wind & Fire is Coming to Cincinnati! Get Presale Info Here

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK.  FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

100.3 Featured Video
CLOSE
Earth, Wind & Fire

Source: Music & Event Management, Inc. / MEMI

The legendary band Earth Wind and Fire is coming to Cincinnati on June 28th to the PNC Pavilion!   100.3 has your access to get presale tickets before they go on sale to the general public.

The presale begins at 10 am on Thursday, January 26th, and ends at 10 pm the same day!  Use the code ELEMENTS when purchasing your tickets.  Click here to purchase your presale tickets.

For more info on the show click here.

 

Get News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:  

 

 

 

 

 

Close