Earth Wind & Fire is Coming to Cincinnati! Get Presale Info Here

The legendary band Earth Wind and Fire is coming to Cincinnati on June 28th to the PNC Pavilion! 100.3 has your access to get presale tickets before they go on sale to the general public.
The presale begins at 10 am on Thursday, January 26th, and ends at 10 pm the same day! Use the code ELEMENTS when purchasing your tickets. Click here to purchase your presale tickets.
For more info on the show click here.
