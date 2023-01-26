Earth Wind & Fire is Coming to Cincinnati! Get Presale Info Here

Nia Noelle’s media career has spanned two decades, beginning as a Media TV Spokesperson at Norman High School, to her formal training at The William Fulbright School of Arts in Broadcasting Journalism at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, Arkansas, doing TV and radio, to her professional career. This professional career has taken her to Fayetteville, North Carolina, Huntsville, Alabama, and finally to her home state, Columbus, Ohio Nia Noelle came to Columbus as midday host for Power 107.5 and stayed on the airways for 8 years before moving over to Magic 95.5 where she hosted on middays for several years. Nia can now be heard every Saturday 12-5pm. Nia serves as the Program Director for Fashion Week Columbus, she also enjoys volunteering at many organizations around town including Dress for Success. Nia can be seen around town hosting various events and enjoying the 614 because she always “has her stiletto out the door!”

The legendary band Earth Wind and Fire is coming to Cincinnati on June 28th to the PNC Pavilion! 100.3 has your access to get presale tickets before they go on sale to the general public.

The presale begins at 10 am on Thursday, January 26th, and ends at 10 pm the same day! Use the code ELEMENTS when purchasing your tickets. Click here to purchase your presale tickets.

For more info on the show click here.

