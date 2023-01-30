HomeCincy

Eddie Murphy: Says He’s Down For Another Shrek

Eddie Murphy Down For Another Shrek Eddie Murphy is ready to make waffles again.

The comedian says he would be interested in reprising his role as Donkey in the Shrek franchise. In a new interview, Murphy said,  “I’d absolutely be open if they ever came with another Shrek, I’d do it in two seconds. I love Donkey.

You know, they did Puss in Boots movies. I was like, ‘They should have did a Donkey movie.’ Donkey is funnier than Puss in Boots. I mean, I love Puss in Boots, but he ain’t funny as the Donkey.”

  • Should Donkey get a spin-off or just be in another Shrek movie?  Or neither? Why?
  • What movie franchise has overstayed its welcome?

