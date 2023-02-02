HomeCincy

Cincinnati: Police Looking For Two Robbery Suspects

The Cincinnati police are looking for two robbery suspects.

The suspects robbed a 69 year old lady and threw her to the ground.

They pointed a gun at the woman and then stole her vehicle.

Via WLWT

CPD officials say that the suspects were seen on video in the area of Cavanaugh Avenue and McHenry Avenue and may visit the Mini-Mart in the area.

