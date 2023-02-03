HomeCincy

Cincinnati: New Gun Reform Lawsuit And New Ordinances

Cincinnati: New Gun Reform Lawsuit And New Ordinances

It looks like Cincinnati is trying to bring up Stricker gun laws.

Via Fox19

The first ordinance addresses the safe storage of firearms to keep them away from children. The second ordinance would bar those convicted of domestic violence or subject to a protection order from processing firearms.

The ordinances are extensions or additions to existing laws. They give law enforcement and prosecutors a few more options when it comes to addressing gun violence in situations that might not rise to the level of a felony. As city ordinances, both of the new charges would be misdemeanors punishable by up to one year in prison.

