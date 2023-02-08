HomeFa Sho Celebrity News

Jay-z- Sells Part Of His Ownership In D’USSÉ Company For $750 Million

Jay-z- Sells Part Of His Ownership In D'USSÉ Company For $750 Million

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK.  FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

100.3 Featured Video
CLOSE

JAY-Z Sells Controlling Stake in D’USSÉ Cognac for $750 Million USD JAY-Z has settled his legal issue with Bacardi after selling his majority ownership in the D’USSÉ Cognac company for $750 million.

Bloomberg says that after months of arbitration and court cases, the multibillion-dollar lawsuit over his cognac business has been settled.

The settlement called for an affiliate to buy out JAY-Z’s 50 percent stake in the cognac company.

This would leave Bacardi with 75.01 percent of the rest of the business.

The rapper will keep “a major ownership position” in SC Liquor LLC. “I am excited to renew our cooperation with Bacardi,” JAY-Z stated.

He called the venture “a blessing.” He sued Bacardi for lowballing him by giving $500 million USD instead of $1.5 billion USD.

  • If JAY-Z had sold his stake in D’USSÉ, would you still purchase it?

RELATED TAGS

Jay-Z

Close