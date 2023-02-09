Black Business Spotlight: Alicia Reese

Since 2010 Allen Stowe II has been living a dream he never knew he had by being a multi-media professional. Allen has gained a plethora of experience in broadcasting and media including, radio, television, marketing, even being a director at a trade school teaching and leading aspiring journalists, broadcasters, and media professionals. Allen is a Columbus, Ohio native that believes you can be whatever you want to be from anywhere in the world. Growing as a professional and gaining experiences in life, Allen began publishing his own books including; ‘What Were You Thinking?: The Guide to Becoming a New Thinker, Sermons for the Struggle, plus more. Allen is looking to inspire the next person that is paying attention to become the best version of themselves that they can. He firmly stands behind the principle and lifestyle of inspiration and education through creative media platforms. Being an on-air talent for Joy 107.1 is something that is a full circle accomplishment for Allen because as a child he listened to the same station just a different frequency. You can find out more about Allen by listening to Joy 107.1 or on his site, www.theallenstowe.com

100.3 CINCY’S RNB STATION AND WALKER FUNERAL HOME PRESENTS THE BLACK BUSINESS SPOTLIGHT. THIS MONTH WE ARE SHINING THE LIGHT ON HAMILTON COUNTY COMMISSIONER ALICIA REESE!

ALICIA REESE, THE FIRST WOMAN AND AFRICAN AMERICAN TO WIN CITY, STATE AND COUNTY RACES IN HAMILTON COUNTY, IS AN EXPERIENCED 20 YEAR PUBLIC SERVANT WHO HAS HELD MANY ROLES ON BEHALF OF THE CITIZENS IN THE STATE OF OHIO! SHE HAS WON SEVEN ELECTIONS AT THE LOCAL AND STATE LEVELS AND IS THE YOUNGEST WOMAN TO EVER WIN A SEAT IN CINCINNATI CITY COUNCILS HISTORY.

MS REESE IS AN ENTREPRENUER AND SERVES AS AN ADVERTISING, MARKETING, AND POLITICAL CONSULTANT AS WELL AS SPEAKS NATIONALLY. MS REESE HAS ALWAYS HAD A PASSION FOR PUBLIC SERVICE AND GIVING BACK TO OTHERS. MS. REECE HAS ALSO BEEN FEATURED IN NUMEROUS LOCAL AND NATIONAL MEDIA OUTLETS INCLUDING MSNBC, CNN, ROLL CALL, ROOT.COM, MADAMENOIRE.COM, AMERICAN URBAN RADIO NETWORK, TVONE, AND BET, TO NAME A FEW.

ALICIA REESE, 100.3 CINCYS R&B STATION AND WALKER FUNERAL HOMES CONGRATULATE YOU ONCE AGAIN ON BEING SELECTED AS THIS MONTHS BLACK BUSINESS SPOTLIGHT.