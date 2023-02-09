HomeFeature Story

Black Business Spotlight: Alicia Reese

100.3 CINCY’S RNB STATION AND WALKER FUNERAL HOME PRESENTS THE BLACK BUSINESS SPOTLIGHT. THIS MONTH WE ARE SHINING THE LIGHT ON HAMILTON COUNTY COMMISSIONER ALICIA REESE!

 

ALICIA REESE, THE FIRST WOMAN AND AFRICAN AMERICAN TO WIN CITY, STATE AND COUNTY RACES IN HAMILTON COUNTY, IS AN EXPERIENCED 20 YEAR PUBLIC SERVANT WHO HAS HELD MANY ROLES ON BEHALF OF THE CITIZENS IN THE STATE OF OHIO! SHE HAS WON SEVEN ELECTIONS AT THE LOCAL AND STATE LEVELS AND IS THE YOUNGEST WOMAN TO EVER WIN A SEAT IN CINCINNATI CITY COUNCILS HISTORY.

 

MS REESE IS AN ENTREPRENUER AND SERVES AS AN ADVERTISING, MARKETING, AND POLITICAL CONSULTANT AS WELL AS SPEAKS NATIONALLY. MS REESE HAS ALWAYS HAD A PASSION FOR PUBLIC SERVICE AND GIVING BACK TO OTHERS. MS. REECE HAS ALSO BEEN FEATURED IN NUMEROUS LOCAL AND NATIONAL MEDIA OUTLETS INCLUDING MSNBC, CNN, ROLL CALL, ROOT.COM, MADAMENOIRE.COM, AMERICAN URBAN RADIO NETWORK, TVONE, AND BET, TO NAME A FEW.

 

ALICIA REESE, 100.3 CINCYS R&B STATION AND WALKER FUNERAL HOMES CONGRATULATE YOU ONCE AGAIN ON BEING SELECTED AS THIS MONTHS BLACK BUSINESS SPOTLIGHT. 

 

