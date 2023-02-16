HomeCincy

Cincinnati: Heavy Rain In The Tri-State

Cincinnati: Heavy Rain In The Tri-State

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK.  FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

100.3 Featured Video
CLOSE

If you are traveling to work this morning please be careful there is a lot of rain in the Tri-State.

Via Fox19

In addition, heavy rain could pose a threat to ponding on some roadways. A flood advisory has been issued for a good portion of the Tri-State until 10:30 a.m.

These storms will be more widely scattered but will pack more of a punch.

Related Stories

The risk for tornado activity has decreased for the afternoon however straight-line wind damage and severe storms are still likely after 1 p.m.

Even outside of thunderstorms on Thursday, it will be another windy day with gusts over 30 miles per hour possible.

Highs on Thursday will be in the mid-60s and it’ll be a humid afternoon.

 

 

RELATED TAGS

cincinnati rain

Close