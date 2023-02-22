‘BMF’: Adds More Star Power 2 Chainz and Ne-Yo

‘BMF’ is starting to add more star power to its lineup.
Today, it was announced that 2 Chainz and Ne-Yo would be coming on for the third season of the Starz series.
2 Chainz will play Atlanta, distributor “Stacks,” and Ne-Yo is set to play Rodney “Greeny” Green, a hustler who’s all about his money.
Season 2 of the series is currently airing on Starz,
Season 3 is on the way
- What do you think about the second season of the series?
