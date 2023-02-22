HomeFa Sho Celebrity News

‘BMF’: Adds More Star Power 2 Chainz and Ne-Yo

‘BMF’: Adds More Star Power 2 Chainz and Ne-Yo

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK.  FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

100.3 Featured Video
CLOSE

‘BMF’ is starting to add more star power to its lineup.

Today, it was announced that 2 Chainz and Ne-Yo would be coming on for the third season of the Starz series.

2 Chainz will play Atlanta, distributor “Stacks,” and Ne-Yo is set to play Rodney “Greeny” Green, a hustler who’s all about his money.

Season 2 of the series is currently airing on Starz,

 

Season 3 is on the way

 

  • What do you think about the second season of the series?

More from 100.3
Close