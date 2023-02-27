Cincinnati: Gunfire Sparks A Police Chase In Evanston

It looks like a 23 year old man is in critical to stable condition after a gunfire sparked a police chase in Evanston.
Via Fox19
Officers say they broke the chase that went down on I-71 to I-75.
Two people ran on foot, police said.
Multiple firearms were thrown out of the car and recovered on the highway, police said.
