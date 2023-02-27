HomeFa Sho Celebrity News

Diddy: Declares R&B Is ‘Back’ After Love Records Issues First EP

Diddy has proclaimed the return of R&B music with the arrival of the debut EP from Jozzy, the first signee on his new Love Records.

Diddy took to Twitter to celebrate the arrival of Jozzy’s 10-track project ‘Songs For Women, Free Game For N-ggas’. With no hesitation, the veteran music exec pointed back to the moment in

August 2022 when he proclaimed R&B was dead.

“When I told ya’ll RnB was dead, I was talking about the soul,” Diddy wrote. “It is what it is! I can tell you right now, IT’S BACK!!!”

“THIS IS A MASTERPIECE,” he wrote in a separate tweet, signing off with his most recent nickname, “LOVE.”

 

Do you think that R&B has been dead? Why, or why not?

