Cincinnati: Former Bengal Jon Kitna Is Lakota East New Football Coach

Cincinnati: Former Bengal Jon Kitna Is Lakota East New Football Coach

I want to send a big congrats to Lakota East new head football coach Jon Kitna former Bengals quarter back.

Via Fox19

Kitna’s son, Jamison, who is a sophomore quarterback, will be playing under his dad at Lakota East. Jamison holds several offers from power five schools.

He coached at Lincoln High School in Tacoma, Washington, from 2012-2014, Waxahachie High School in Texas from 2015-2017 and most recently at Burleson High School in Texas. He was the Dallas Cowboys quarterback coach in 2019.

The 50-year-old Kitna replaces Rick Haynes, who stepped down from the head coaching position at Lakota East on Feb. 1 following 13 seasons with the Thunderhawks.

Kitna played 14 seasons in the NFL.

