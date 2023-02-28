Cincinnati: Former Bengal Jon Kitna Is Lakota East New Football Coach

I want to send a big congrats to Lakota East new head football coach Jon Kitna former Bengals quarter back.
Via Fox19
Kitna’s son, Jamison, who is a sophomore quarterback, will be playing under his dad at Lakota East. Jamison holds several offers from power five schools.
He coached at Lincoln High School in Tacoma, Washington, from 2012-2014, Waxahachie High School in Texas from 2015-2017 and most recently at Burleson High School in Texas. He was the Dallas Cowboys quarterback coach in 2019.
The 50-year-old Kitna replaces Rick Haynes, who stepped down from the head coaching position at Lakota East on Feb. 1 following 13 seasons with the Thunderhawks.
Kitna played 14 seasons in the NFL.
-
***Warning Ladies: We Now Know How Big Shaq's Junk Is*** [VIDEO]
-
‘Law & Order’ Star Richard Belzer Passes Away at 78
-
Cincinnati: Gunfire Sparks A Police Chase In Evanston
-
Cincinnati Music Festival Announces the 2023 Lineup
-
R. Kelly Sentenced to 20 Years for Child Sex Crimes in Illinois
-
Meet Ronald Isley's Wife, Kandy Johnson Isley, Who is Thirty-Five Years Younger Than Him
-
Cincinnati: 17 Year Old Shot In Bond Hill
-
Nipsey Hussle’s Convicted Killer Sentenced