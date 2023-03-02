HomeCincy

Cincinnati: UC Bearcats Baseball Team Loose Their Home Opener

The UC Bear Cats baseball team lost their home opener to the Miami Red Hawks 15-12.

Via WLWT

The game turned after a nearly two-and-a-half-hour weather delay, which quickly saw a Bearcat lead evaporate and never saw them get their footing back.

Prior to restarting play out of the delay, the fewest number of men the Bearcats sent to the plate in an offensive inning was four, in the bottom of the fifth, which was helped by an inning-ending double play to limit the damage.

 

