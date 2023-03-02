Cincinnati: UC Bearcats Baseball Team Loose Their Home Opener

The UC Bear Cats baseball team lost their home opener to the Miami Red Hawks 15-12.
Via WLWT
The game turned after a nearly two-and-a-half-hour weather delay, which quickly saw a Bearcat lead evaporate and never saw them get their footing back.
Prior to restarting play out of the delay, the fewest number of men the Bearcats sent to the plate in an offensive inning was four, in the bottom of the fifth, which was helped by an inning-ending double play to limit the damage.
-
***Warning Ladies: We Now Know How Big Shaq's Junk Is*** [VIDEO]
-
Cincinnati: Gunfire Sparks A Police Chase In Evanston
-
‘Law & Order’ Star Richard Belzer Passes Away at 78
-
R. Kelly Sentenced to 20 Years for Child Sex Crimes in Illinois
-
Meet Ronald Isley's Wife, Kandy Johnson Isley, Who is Thirty-Five Years Younger Than Him
-
Cincinnati: 17 Year Old Shot In Bond Hill
-
Nipsey Hussle’s Convicted Killer Sentenced
-
Ohio City Council President, Five Others, Arrested For Human Trafficking