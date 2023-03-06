HomeFa Sho Celebrity News

Jenkins: No Timetable For Ja Morant's Return

Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins says there’s no set timetable for Ja Morant’s return to the team.

The superstar guard was suspended for at least two games after posting a livestream video holding a gun at a nightclub.

Jenkins told reporters “this is going be an ongoing healing process. … It’s really not a timetable situation.”

Morant issued an apology on Sunday, promising to “take some time away to get help and work on learning better methods of dealing with stress and

my overall well-being.”

  • How long do you expect Morant to be out?
  • Will he be back in time for the playoffs?

