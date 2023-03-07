Xscape’s: Latocha Drops A New Song

Xscape member Latocha has dropped a new single.
The song “Stay with Me” is the first track from her upcoming gospel album, “The Invitation: A Conversation with God.”
She recently released the video for the track with a live video performance.
You can pre-order her album now, which will be released on April 7.
