Xscape's: Latocha Drops A New Song

Xscape’s: Latocha Drops A New Song

Xscape member Latocha has dropped a new single.

The song “Stay with Me” is the first track from her upcoming gospel album, “The Invitation: A Conversation with God.”

She recently released the video for the track with a live video performance.

You can pre-order her album now, which will be released on April 7.

