This morning in The Hot Spot, Da Brat and The Rickey Smiley Morning Show discuss Mo’Nique’s latest interview with The Hollywood Reporter, where she opened up about a variety of topics including her marriage, Netflix, and some issues she’s dealt with during her career.
According to Vanity Fair, “Following a contentious awards campaign for 2009’s Precious, the Oscar winner has made amends with director Lee Daniels, but maintains she’s been labeled “difficult” by the film’s high-profile producers.”
Do you feel like she deserves a public apology from Tyler Perry and/or Oprah? Let us know in the comment section and subscribe to our YouTube channel!
Hot Spot: Mo’Nique Still Wants A Public Apology From Tyler Perry & Oprah [WATCH] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com
