Eminem: Surpassed Drake As Rapper With Most Monthly Listeners

Eminem: Surpassed Drake As Rapper With Most Monthly Listeners

Despite not releasing an album in over three years, Eminem still surpasses hot artists like Drake in monthly listens.

According to Spotify, Drake receives over 63 million listens per month, while Eminem has about 53,000 more listens per month.

Eminem has been in the music business for over 25 years, and it’s amazing that he still gains so much attention despite not putting out music as consistently as Drake.

  • Who do you think is a better rapper, Eminem or Drake?

 

Eminem

