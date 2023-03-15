Michael Jordan: Shoes From ’98 Finals Going Up For Auction

A pair of shoes worn by Michael Jordan during his ‘Last Dance’ are going up for auction – and will likely break records.
The black-and-red Air Jordan 13s were worn by MJ in Game 2 of the 1998 NBA Finals – when Jordan scored 37 points in a 93-88 victory over the
Jazz.
The shoes will be auctioned off by Sotheby’s in New York and are expected to fetch a record $4 million – the most ever paid for a pair of sneakers.
A jersey worn by Jordan in Game 1 of the ’98 Finals recently sold for $10.1 million.
- If you could own any pair of shoe, what would you choose?
