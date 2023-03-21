Nick Cannon recently made a comment about one ex-girlfriend he wishes he had a baby with. Any idea who that could be!?
Cannon, a father of 12, dated Cristina Milian in the early 2000s. The two were together for two years and met on the set of Love Don’t Cost A Thing in 2003. In an interview post from The Shade Room that went live yesterday, Cannon insinuated that he wished he and Milian would’ve had a baby.
“If I say this, I know this gonna go viral,” Cannon said. “But when Christina Milian and I were doing Love Don’t Cost a Thing, I remember when I found out she was pregnant…I was like, ‘Dang, man,’ but I was so happy for her.”
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
Milian, at that time, had a baby with her ex-husband The Dream.
Cannon then also went on to praise his ex-wife, Mariah Carey, for who he’s often had high praise. He remarked in the interview about how he had pictures of Mariah on his wall at the age of 12, implying his infatuation with her has always been present.
But the real question is, who will Nick Cannon get pregnant next? He’s recently stated that he’ll stop making babies when God tells him to, so I’m guessing we won’t have to wait too long for that answer!
The Latest:
- Get Excited For Bernie Mac’s Posthumous Return In Never-Before-Heard Stand-Up Album
- U.S. Expedites Tank Delivery To Ukraine
- Willis Reed, New York Knicks Legend, Dies at 80
- Here’s The No. 1 Ex Nick Cannon Wishes He Had a Baby With
- Lori Harvey Attended The White House Women’s History Month Brunch In An Attico Pinstripe Suit
- Fix It Jesus: Let’s Spice It Up Popeyes! [WATCH]
- Video Provides Details On What Happened To Irvo Otieno, Who Was Allegedly Killed While In Police Custody
- I’ve Never Had A Twitter Account: Dave Chappelle Recounts His Hilarious “Beef” With Katt Williams
- Cleveland Makes List of Top 10 ‘Food’ Cities in the Country!
- Talk It Out Tuesday: Toxic Relationship Advice [LISTEN]
Here’s The No. 1 Ex Nick Cannon Wishes He Had a Baby With was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com
-
Lori Harvey Looks Casually Chic In $90 Retro Reebok Sneakers
-
REPORT: Sean Lampkin, Best Known as Nipsey on “Martin,” Dies at 54
-
***Warning Ladies: We Now Know How Big Shaq's Junk Is*** [VIDEO]
-
Meet Ronald Isley's Wife, Kandy Johnson Isley, Who is Thirty-Five Years Younger Than Him
-
Singer/Songwriter Bobby Caldwell Dies at 71
-
Chad Ochocinco Johnson: Has A New Job
-
Doug E Fresh, Slick Rick and More Added to Cincinnati Music Fest Line-up
-
Cincinnati: Border Protection Seizes Gold