Sheryl Lee Ralph speaks out about being sexually assaulted by a famous television Judge, but reveals no names.

Ralph alleges that while on set for a television show she was filming, “suited and handling [her] business”, the assault took place. The aggressor walked up, grabbed her by the back of the neck and inserted his tongue into her mouth—yes, right in public!

She reveals that everyone in the network was a witness. Though no names were divulged, she gives a few hints at who it could be and makes clear that it was not Judge Mathis. The judge in question worked at the same network.

Immediately after the incident she called Marc Morial (Mayor of New Orleans at the time), and reported that he was not happy about it.

Morial said, “Do you want me to sent the police there right now? We will fix this!”

In hopes of avoiding bad press, another individual at the network asked the actress to not call authorities. Sheryl Lee Ralph explains that these occurrences are what makes it hard for women to speak up.

Hot Spot: Sheryl Lee Ralph’s Alleged Sexual Assault By TV Judge [LISTEN] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com