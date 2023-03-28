Carl Lewis: Documentary Will Be Produced By LeBron

Lebron James‘s athlete empowerment brand Uninterrupted is teaming up with Noah Media Group to make a documentary on legendary American
sprinter Carl Lewis.
Uninterrupted will be executive producing the project on Lewis, who won ten Olympic medals, nine of which were gold.
LeBron James’ Uninterrupted partner Maverick Carter said, he and the Noah Media team “are absolutely delighted to be partnering with Carl to tell
his timely and important story.”
Carter says the goal of the film “has always been to capture the true scale of [Lewis’s] sporting and cultural impact, making LeBron, Maverick and
the brilliant Uninterrupted team the ideal production teammates.”
- Has a documentary ever changed your life?
- Which one?
