Carl Lewis: Documentary Will Be Produced By LeBron

Carl Lewis: Documentary Will Be Produced By LeBron

Published on March 28, 2023

Lebron James‘s athlete empowerment brand Uninterrupted is teaming up with Noah Media Group to make a documentary on legendary American

sprinter Carl Lewis.

Uninterrupted will be executive producing the project on Lewis, who won ten Olympic medals, nine of which were gold.

LeBron James’ Uninterrupted partner Maverick Carter said, he and the Noah Media team “are absolutely delighted to be partnering with Carl to tell

his timely and important story.”

Carter says the goal of the film “has always been to capture the true scale of [Lewis’s] sporting and cultural impact, making LeBron, Maverick and

the brilliant Uninterrupted team the ideal production teammates.”

 

