Wale: Explains He Gets ‘Overwhelmed’ By FaceTime Calls

Published on March 30, 2023

Wale recently revealed how he feels about FaceTime calls and why he avoids them.

Wale said on his IG story, “Don’t ever FaceTime me. Please and thank u. My phone broke even if it’s

new it’s broke ..FaceTime don’t work. Thank you Sincerely, overwhelmed Introvert.”

He continued, “Should I call you, or should we quickly resolve this with 200 text messages.”

  • What’s the biggest thing you get annoyed by?
  • How do you feel about FaceTime calls?
  • Do you answer everyone who FaceTimes you?
  • Or are you selective on who you respond to through FaceTime?

