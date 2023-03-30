Wale: Explains He Gets ‘Overwhelmed’ By FaceTime Calls

Wale recently revealed how he feels about FaceTime calls and why he avoids them.
Wale said on his IG story, “Don’t ever FaceTime me. Please and thank u. My phone broke even if it’s
new it’s broke ..FaceTime don’t work. Thank you Sincerely, overwhelmed Introvert.”
He continued, “Should I call you, or should we quickly resolve this with 200 text messages.”
- What’s the biggest thing you get annoyed by?
- How do you feel about FaceTime calls?
- Do you answer everyone who FaceTimes you?
- Or are you selective on who you respond to through FaceTime?
-
Meet Ronald Isley's Wife, Kandy Johnson Isley, Who is Thirty-Five Years Younger Than Him
-
REPORT: Sean Lampkin, Best Known as Nipsey on “Martin,” Dies at 54
-
***Warning Ladies: We Now Know How Big Shaq's Junk Is*** [VIDEO]
-
Active Shooter At Nashville Elementary School; Gunned Down
-
HBCU U-KNOW: Morgan State’s Valerie Thomas is the Mother of 3D [LISTEN]
-
Everyone is Talking About THAT Chloe Bailey/Damson Idris Scene On SWARM
-
Win Tickets to The Soul II Soul Tour
-
Lori Harvey Looks Casually Chic In $90 Retro Reebok Sneakers