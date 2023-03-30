Wale: Explains He Gets ‘Overwhelmed’ By FaceTime Calls

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Wale recently revealed how he feels about FaceTime calls and why he avoids them.

Wale said on his IG story, “Don’t ever FaceTime me. Please and thank u. My phone broke even if it’s

new it’s broke ..FaceTime don’t work. Thank you Sincerely, overwhelmed Introvert.”

He continued, “Should I call you, or should we quickly resolve this with 200 text messages.”