Usher: Played A Brutal April Fools’ Day Prank At Dreamville

Usher Played a Brutal April Fools’ Day Prank That Involved Beyoncé

Usher had the crowd at Saturday night’s Dreamville Festival thinking that Beyoncé was a surprise guest, but then he reminded everyone what day it was.

On April 1, the singer was the main act at a festival in Raleigh, North Carolina, at Dorothea Dix Park.

Usher gave a lengthy introduction to Queen B. As the crowd went crazy, Usher pretended to watch and wait patiently for Bey to take the stage. He even told the crowd to wait a moment while he checked on her.

When Usher returned to the mic, he said, “April Fools,” disappointing many fans.