Usher: Played A Brutal April Fools’ Day Prank At Dreamville

Usher Played a Brutal April Fools’ Day Prank That Involved Beyoncé
Usher had the crowd at Saturday night’s Dreamville Festival thinking that Beyoncé was a surprise guest, but then he reminded everyone what day it was.
On April 1, the singer was the main act at a festival in Raleigh, North Carolina, at Dorothea Dix Park.
Usher gave a lengthy introduction to Queen B. As the crowd went crazy, Usher pretended to watch and wait patiently for Bey to take the stage. He even told the crowd to wait a moment while he checked on her.
When Usher returned to the mic, he said, “April Fools,” disappointing many fans.
- Did someone play an April Fool’s joke on you?
- What is the best way you’ve pranked someone? Share your story.
-
Meet Ronald Isley's Wife, Kandy Johnson Isley, Who is Thirty-Five Years Younger Than Him
-
***Warning Ladies: We Now Know How Big Shaq's Junk Is*** [VIDEO]
-
Active Shooter At Nashville Elementary School; Gunned Down
-
HBCU U-KNOW: Morgan State’s Valerie Thomas is the Mother of 3D [LISTEN]
-
Distracted driving law in Ohio goes into effect next week
-
Win Tickets to The Soul II Soul Tour
-
NY Grand Jury Votes To Indict Donald Trump In Stormy Daniels Hush Money Probe: Report
-
Usher: Stopped His Vegas Show To Give Queen Latifah Her Flowers