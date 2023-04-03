Chris Brown: Accused Of Allegedly Attacking Producer At Nightclub

Chris Brown Accused Of Attacking Producer At Nightclub
Reportedly, Chris Brown is being accused of assaulting a producer at a nightclub recently.
Allegedly, Chris Brown punched and kicked this man repeatedly in a London club, and three is still no information on what caused the altercation
between Chris and this man.
His accuser also added that Brown allegedly hit him with a bottle as well, “It was him who hit me.”
The victim continued, “He hit me over the head two or three times.”
The producer has already hired an attorney and is looking to seek money from this situation. RadarOnline.com
- What do you think is the best way to deal with anger management issues?
-
Meet Ronald Isley's Wife, Kandy Johnson Isley, Who is Thirty-Five Years Younger Than Him
-
***Warning Ladies: We Now Know How Big Shaq's Junk Is*** [VIDEO]
-
Active Shooter At Nashville Elementary School; Gunned Down
-
HBCU U-KNOW: Morgan State’s Valerie Thomas is the Mother of 3D [LISTEN]
-
Distracted driving law in Ohio goes into effect next week
-
Win Tickets to The Soul II Soul Tour
-
NY Grand Jury Votes To Indict Donald Trump In Stormy Daniels Hush Money Probe: Report
-
Usher: Stopped His Vegas Show To Give Queen Latifah Her Flowers