Chris Brown: Accused Of Allegedly Attacking Producer At Nightclub

Published on April 3, 2023

Chris Brown Accused Of Attacking Producer At Nightclub

Reportedly, Chris Brown is being accused of assaulting a producer at a nightclub recently.

Allegedly, Chris Brown punched and kicked this man repeatedly in a London club, and three is still no information on what caused the altercation

between Chris and this man.

His accuser also added that Brown allegedly hit him with a bottle as well, “It was him who hit me.”

The victim continued, “He hit me over the head two or three times.”

The producer has already hired an attorney and is looking to seek money from this situation. RadarOnline.com

  • What do you think is the best way to deal with anger management issues?

